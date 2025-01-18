Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 18 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh lauded the Kolkata police for conducting an accurate investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in August 2024 at RG Kar College and Hospital in West Bengal

On Sealdah Court pronouncing accused Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar case, Ghosh told reporters here, "The Court has pronounced him guilty. The punishment is yet to be announced. Commenting on it right now is not appropriate but it is proven that the arrest that the Kolkata Police made within 24 hours, their focus and investigation was accurate."

Replying to a query regarding the accused denying his involvement in the alleged murder, he said. "I will not comment on this."

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court on Saturday found accused Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Justice Anirban Das pronounced the verdict. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the Court on Monday.

The court said that Sections 64,66, 103/1 of BNS have been framed against the accused. "There is a complaint against the accused that he went to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and went to the seminar room, assaulted and murdered the lady doctor taking rest there," the Court said.

Accused Sanjay Roy appealed to the Judge that he has been falsely implicated in the case."I have not done this. Those who have done this are being let go. I have been falsely implicated," he told the Court."I always wear a chain of rudraksh on my neck. If I commited the crime my chain would have been broken in place of occurrence. I can't commit this crime," accused Roy added.

However, Justice Das said that the accused will be next heard on Monday."You will be heard on Monday. Now, I am sending you to judicial custody. Your punishment will be announced on Monday. I have fixed the time at 12:30 to hear. Then will announce the punishment," he said.

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests.

After the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime.

In November last year, the CBI filed a chargesheet concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The chargesheet named Sandip Ghosh and others, including Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, for their involvement in financial misconduct.

This investigation was initiated following an order by the Calcutta High Court. In addition to the corruption case, Sandip Ghosh faced questioning regarding the murder case.

As part of the probe, the CBI conducted polygraph tests on him. A delay in filing the chargesheet resulted in bail being granted to the accused, including Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh. (ANI)

