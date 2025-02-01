Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna CPSU, under the Ministry of Railways in collaboration with HFCL and Aerial Telecom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (ATS) as part of the RVNL-HFCL-ATS Consortium, has been awarded two key packages.

The packages are worth Rs 13,235.57 crore of BharatNet Middle-Mile Network Project for Uttar Pradesh by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL).

The project consists of two packages-- UP East and UP West which together will cover all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh with a total of 827 blocks and 59280 Gram Panchayats by laying 82000 km of Optical fibre cable.

This BharatNet initiative, funded by the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India seeks to establish a robust digital infrastructure in rural India, offering high-speed broadband connectivity to Gram Panchayats (GPs) and villages across the nation.

It is the world's largest rural broadband connectivity programme using Optical Fibre built under the Make in India initiative and is being implemented in phases.

BharatNet holds the promise of transforming rural India into a digitally empowered society fostering digital inclusion and supporting government programs in rural areas.

The project won by the RVNL-led consortium focuses on the Development (Creation, Upgradation, and Operation and Maintenance) of the Middle-Mile Network for Bharat Net on a Design, Build, Operate, and Maintain (DBOM) model.

The project incorporates advanced network designs, transitioning from linear to ring topology, ensuring better reliability and efficiency in connectivity.

Chairman and Managing Director, RVNL, Pradeep Gaur, expressed his enthusiasm, and said, "This assignment underscores RVNL's commitment to help in bridging the digital divide and enhancing rural connectivity. Thereby contributing to India's vision of a connected nation."

"By leveraging our expertise, we aim to provide high-quality, scalable infrastructure that empowers rural communities with the transformative power of the internet. RVNL continues to establish itself as a leader in national and global infrastructure development, driving progress and innovation across key sectors," he said. (ANI)

