New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): A scooter caught fire and was burnt to ashes on the National Highway 8, also known as Delhi Gurgaon Highway on Saturday.

Police officials reached the spot to assess the damage and divert traffic in the area.

The visuals on site showed heavy smoke coming from the scooter and fire officials using handheld fire extinguishers to snuff out the fire.

Two fire officials were initially brought in to extinguish the fire.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

