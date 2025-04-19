BJP president JP Nadda has publicly rejected the personal remarks made by party members Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma regarding the Supreme Court. JP Nadda clarified that these comments do not represent the party's stance on the judiciary. "Bharatiya Janata Party has always respected the judiciary and gladly accepted its orders and suggestions because as a party we believe that all the courts of the country including the Supreme Court are an integral part of our democracy and are the strong pillar of the protection of the Constitution. I have instructed both of them and everyone else not to make such statements," JP Nadda posted on X in Hindi. Earlier today, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday made a strong remark on the Supreme Court’s hearing of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saying that if the judiciary is to make laws, then there is no need for the Parliament to exist. ‘Supreme Court Going Beyond Its Limits; Responsible for Inciting Religious Wars in Country’: BJP Leader Nishikant Dubey (Watch Video).

BJP Rejects Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma’s Remarks on Supreme Court