SECL to become first Coal PSU to use Paste Fill Technology for mining (Photo/ Ministry of Coal)

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): In a significant step towards becoming the first coal PSU in India by adopting paste fill technology for coal mining, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has signed a Rs 7,040 crore agreement with TMC Mineral Resources Private Limited on Friday.

According to a release from the Ministry of Coal, under this agreement, large-scale coal production will be undertaken using paste fill technology in the Singhali underground coal mine located in SECL's Korba area.

The report also mentioned that over a period of 25 years, the project is expected to produce approximately 8.4 million tonnes (84.5 lakh tonnes) of coal.

With a total investment of Rs7040 crore, the project is a major initiative to promote green mining technologies in India. It aims to enhance coal production while significantly reducing environmental impact.

Speaking on the occasion, SECL Managing Director Harish Duhan said, "I firmly believe that paste fill technology will not only secure the future of underground mining but also offer an innovative, eco-friendly solution. This project is a landmark step toward green mining and will shape the future of the coal industry in the years to come."

The Singhali underground mine was approved in 1989 for a production capacity of 0.24 million tonnes per year and commenced operations in 1993.

Presently, the mine has 8.45 million tonnes of extractable reserves of G-7 grade non-coking coal, the release said.

The Ministry of Coal also highlighted that the Singhali mine was developed using the Bord and Pillar method, employing Load Haul Dumpers (LHDS) and Universal Drilling Machines (UDMS) for underground operations. (ANI)

