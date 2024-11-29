Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday presented the 'Second Best Police Station' award to Pattapur PS in Ganjam district of Odisha.

Sabyasachi Malla, Inspector-in-Charge, received the award with a ‘certificate of appreciation' from Shah at the All India DGP/IGP Conference here.

Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, who was present on the occasion, said it was a moment of great pride and honour for the state police.

In January, Telangana's Rajendra Nagar Police Station was adjudged the 'Best Police Station' in the country.

The ranking of police stations across the country is an annual exercise by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It is based on different parametres, including crime rate, investigation, disposal of cases, closure, infrastructure and delivery of public services, officials said.

