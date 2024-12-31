New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Amid inclement weather conditions, a layer of shallow fog enveloped several parts of the national capital, Delhi, on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, as of 8:30 am, Delhi recorded an average temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, with Pusa recording the minimum temperature today at 9.1 degrees Celsius, while Najafgarh recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | New Year 2025 Celebrations: Mumbai-Goa Highway Faces Traffic Congestion Due to Extra Rush of Vehicles Ahead of New Year.

The Met Department has forecast that the minimum temperature in Delhi may range between 9 to 11 degrees Celsius with the maximum temperature between 15 to 18 degrees Celsius. It further stated that there could be the possibility of "shallow fog" engulfing the city on Tuesday, affecting visibility on the roads.

Meanwhile, the air quality index recorded in the national capital at 8 am today was 245, categorised as 'poor,' according to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also Read | Animal Cruelty in Mumbai: Father-Son Duo Shoot Stray Dog ‘Wolfy’ With Air Gun in Lokhandwala for Barking Continuously, Detained by Police.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people.Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

On Sunday, the IMD predicted a gradual fall in temperatures across parts of northwest and central India, including Delhi, over the next few days.

Dr Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, stated that temperatures are expected to drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many regions.

"Temperatures will fall gradually. We are expecting temperatures to fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many parts of northwest India and central India," Dr Kumar said.

The IMD has also forecast dense to very dense fog in Punjab and Haryana for the day, which is likely to affect visibility and could lead to disruptions in travel.

"We are expecting dense to very dense fog over Punjab and Haryana for the next two days," Dr Kumar added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)