New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, stating that Pakistan had an indirect hand in the attack. Further, he stated that despite being in the opposition, the party welcomed every decision of the government.

Speaking to ANI, Raut said "The country has been attacked, so many people have been killed, Pakistan has an indirect hand in this attack because the way terrorist camps run in Pakistan and attacks on our country are carried out from there. There is a need to take tougher decisions than these decisions, and despite being in the opposition, we welcome every decision of the government."

Speaking on the all- party meeting to be held later this evening, Raut said that he supported every decision the government would take in the meeting.

"Today, there is an all-party meeting... We are with the decision that the government is going to take in the all-party meeting..." he further stated.

The all party- meeting which has been called by the central government will be held at 6 pm today at the Parliament and will discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

According to the sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will represent the party at the meeting to discuss the attack in which 26 people were killed.

Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena released a statement informing of the participation of Shrikant Shinde and expressed "unwavering" support."Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will represent the party at the all-party meeting to be held today in New Delhi. In light of the recent developments in Jammu & Kashmir and the ongoing national security concerns, Shrikant Shinde will convey Shiv Sena's firm stand on national unity, security, and the unwavering support for every citizen affected by the Pahalgam attack," Shiv Sena said. (ANI)

