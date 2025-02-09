Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday demanded the relaxation of vehicle tolls in Uttar Pradesh during the Mahakumbh, to reduce travel hindrances and the problem of traffic jams.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that if films can be made entertainment tax-free, then why not make vehicles toll-free during the 'grand' festival of Mahakumbh, in reference to the BJP government's decision to make certain movies tax-free in the past.

"On the occasion of Mahakumbh, vehicles should be made toll-free in UP. This will reduce travel hindrances and also the problem of traffic jams. When films can be made entertainment tax-free, then why not make vehicles toll-free during the grand festival of Mahakumbh?" Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X.

Earlier, posters outside the Samajwadi Party's Lucknow office were seen making bold predictions about the party's chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The poster claimed that he would bring significant political changes in 2027 and organise a grand Ardhkumbh in 2032. The posters feature Akhilesh's portrait, showcasing him taking a holy dip at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, which he did on January 26.

The poster stated, "27 mein aayenge Akhilesh, 32 mein bhavya Ardhkumbh karayenge vishesh."

Earlier on January 26, Yadav took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Akhilesh Yadav has also been continuously targeting the Uttar Pradesh government over the stampede that occurred at the Mahakumbh Mela during the second Shahi Snan on Mouni Amawasya, claiming at least 30 lives and injuring around 60 individuals.

Yadav demanded transparency regarding the fatalities at the Mahakumbh stampede, urging the government to present accurate figures on the deaths, treatment of the injured, and arrangements made for the event.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Akhilesh called for an all-party meeting to clarify the situation and recommended that disaster management and the lost and found centre be handed over to the Army.

"While the government is continuously giving budget figures, please also give the figures of those who died in Mahakumbh. I demand an all-party meeting should be called to clarify the arrangements for Mahakumbh. The responsibility of Mahakumbh disaster management and the lost and found centre should be given to the Army. The figures for the deaths in the Mahakumbh accident, treatment of the injured, availability of medicines, doctors, food, water, and transport should be presented in the Parliament," he said.

Yadav also pressed for strict punitive action against those responsible for the tragedy and those who concealed the facts, questioning the government's decision to suppress the numbers.

"Log punye kamane aaye the aur apno ke shav lekar gaye hai (People came to earn merit, but they left with the bodies of their loved ones)," the SP Chief said.

He mentioned that the "miraculous thing" is that the bodies of the devotees were found, but the government was not ready to acknowledge this.

"When information surfaced that some people had lost their lives, what did the government do? They used government helicopters to shower flowers. Is this our Sanatan tradition?" he asked. (ANI)

