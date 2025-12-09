New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Tuesday in a striking attack criticised the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stating that his actions do not reflect well on the spirit of the national song, citing that Uttar Pradesh is known for its 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb'.

"Today, there is a need, and this is the purpose of Vande Mataram, its inspiration, and its lesson: to develop an idea that strengthens our unity in diversity. But what kind of work is Yogi Adityanath doing today in Uttar Pradesh? UP is known for its 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb'..." he said.

Furthermore, he slammed the Chief Minister for his 'Batoge to Katoge' and bulldozer remarks. He underlined that the national song, Vande Mataram, speaks of unity, brotherhood, and ending unemployment. He further said that the song serves as a call for everyone, highlighting these issues and will strengthen the nation.

"Somewhere, CM Yogi says, 'Batoge to Katoge,' somewhere he talks about bulldozers... This is not the message of Vande Mataram, but its message is about protecting the country, uniting the people, fostering mutual cooperation, promoting brotherhood, and ending unemployment in our land, especially in light of China's encroachment. On these issues, Vande Mataram serves as our rallying call for everyone, and it will strengthen our nation, transforming it into a country of Gandhi, Lohia, and Jayaprakash..." he added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion on Vande Mataram in the Upper House today. These discussions are part of the special parliamentary focus on commemorating the legacy and 150 years of Vande Mataram.

The discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram lasted almost till midnight, with a large number of members expressing their views during the nearly 12-hour debate.

The 150th anniversary of India's National Song, Vande Mataram, which translates to "Mother, I Bow to Thee", was observed on November 7 this year.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Vande Mataram was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875. Later, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee incorporated the hymn into his immortal novel 'Anandamath', published in 1882. It was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore. It has become an integral part of the nation's civilisational, political and cultural consciousness.

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19. (ANI)

