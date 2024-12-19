Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): A team from the State Electricity Department, accompanied by a large number of security personnel, arrived at the residence of SP MP Zia ur Rehman Barq in Sambhal on Tuesday.

The visit was part of an ongoing inspection to flag alleged irregularities in electricity usage at the MP's residence. Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra confirmed that the inspection was part of a routine drive against electricity theft.

She explained, "This is our regular drive against electricity theft. This checking is in connection with that. There were inputs that proper electricity connection and its SOP were not being followed. So, we are here in this regard."

Santosh Tripathi, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Sambhal, added that they are counting the electrical load at the residence. "Some of the rooms on the first and second floors are locked," Tripathi said, suggesting that the inspection might involve further scrutiny of these areas.

The investigation follows reports of suspected irregularities in electricity usage at Barq's residence, with concerns raised regarding compliance with the standard operating procedures for electricity connections.

Heavy security force was seen deployed at the residence of SP MP Zia ur Rehman Barq. The team was seen conducting meter readings and checking the load of air conditioners (AC), fans, and other electrical equipment.

Additional SP (North) Sambhal, Shrish Chandra, confirmed that the electricity department had requested police assistance for the operation.

"They have been provided adequate force so that they can do their work smoothly. Police force is here and it will ensure smooth work," Chandra said, adding that they were prepared for any potential challenges.

Earlier on Wednesday, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of not following the constitution and destroying the harmony of the country by digging everywhere

"BJP does not want to follow the constitution. It does not believe in democracy. BJP is doing politics of hatred and discrimination. The harmony of the country will be lost by digging everywhere in the country. BJP and people of its ideology are destroying the brotherhood of the country. There is a Places of Worship law in the country but BJP is not following the law and the constitution. BJP is anti-Constitution, anti-democracy and anti-development. The Samajwadi Party is fighting against the BJP's politics of hatred. The Samajwadi Party is with all those who will come forward to defeat the BJP," Akhilesh Yadav said. (ANI)

