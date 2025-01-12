New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, successfully organized a Chintan Shivir from January 10-12 in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

The event brought together delegations from 32 States and Union Territories, including 16 State Ministers from Women and Child Development Departments, to deliberate on important issues relating to the welfare and development of women and children, said a statement from the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The Shivir was graced by the presence of Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, who, along with Annpurna Devi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, inaugurated the Chintan Shivir.

Other dignitaries included Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development; Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Women and Child Development of Rajasthan; Prabhati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, and several other distinguished Ministers from various States.

During the Chintan Shivir, flagship schemes of the Ministry--Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Shakti--were discussed in detail. The event provided a platform for the exchange of innovative ideas, shared experiences, avenues for policy improvements, and the dissemination of best practices across states to ensure the effective implementation of these missions.

Engaging sessions were focused on pressing themes, including women's safety, child nutrition, and the strengthening of Anganwadi Centres. Best practices presented by States and Union Territories were shared for mutual learning, aiming to improve the lives of women and children nationwide.

States were informed about the Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyaan, which aims to improve nutritional outcomes and the well-being of targeted populations across the country. The participation of high-level representatives from States and UTs underscored a collective commitment to empowering women and fostering the development of children.

The discussions emphasized components such as Early Childhood Care and Education, strengthening the Anganwadi system, the Hub for Empowerment of Women, "Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat," SHE-Box, adoption, and non-institutional care for children. Efforts to streamline adoption mechanisms and the use of online portals for all Missions were avidly discussed as essential tools for data collection, analytics, and evidence-based decision-making.

Adding to the event's vibrancy, a cultural evening was organized to celebrate India's rich heritage and diversity. The program featured traditional Rajasthani folk dances, musical performances, and theatrical presentations, fostering camaraderie among participants.

A press conference was addressed by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi. Speaking at the conference, she said that as we unite to eradicate malnutrition and promote child welfare, our vision extends beyond sustainable development to a Viksit Bharat through women-led development.

Under India's G20 Presidency, we laid the foundation for policies empowering women and safeguarding children--an approach now adapted by Brazil's G20 Presidency. The Chintan Shivir marks a pivotal moment, bringing together representatives from 32 States and Union Territories to address challenges and opportunities in women's and children's welfare. The shared best practices and innovative ideas will guide the effective implementation of Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, driving inclusive progress for all.

The Chintan Shivir concluded today (January 12, 2025). As concluding remarks for Chintan Shivir 2025, Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, in her address said that the inspiring best practices shared by various states highlight how their success stories can serve as blueprints for other districts. It's heartening to witness the remarkable progress made by every state and Union Territory in improving Anganwadi services, boosting women's workforce participation, and enhancing the lives of children.

As we approach the 50th anniversary of Integrated Child Development Services, we must ensure no child is left behind. By implementing effective supplementary nutrition programs, we are taking a significant step toward a malnutrition-free India and a brighter future.

State Ministers expressed their gratitude to the Government of Rajasthan for hosting the Chintan Shivir 2025 and providing a conducive environment for enriching interaction.

The Chintan Shivir reaffirmed the Government's commitment to empowering women and nurturing children, underscoring its dedication to building a strong foundation for a Viksit Bharat in the years ahead. (ANI)

