Surat (Gujrat) [India], December 30 (ANI): As Surat prepares to ring in the New Year, the city is taking significant steps to ensure safety and security during the celebrations.

DCP Hetal Patel announced that more than 4,000 police personnel will be deployed throughout the city to manage crowds and maintain law and order on December 31.

Speaking to the media, DCP Patel highlighted the enthusiasm among the youth for the upcoming celebrations and emphasized the comprehensive security measures in place.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm among the youth about December 31, for which a lot of preparations have been done by Surat Municipal Corporation. More than 4,000 police personnel will be deployed on the roads," she said.

Patel also pointed out that these preparations have been underway for the last week, with the authorities focusing on vehicle checking and surveillance.

"We have been conducting vehicle checks, and surveillance will also be carried out through drones to ensure that everything remains under control," she added.

As the countdown for the New Year celebration has begun, Navi Mumbai police were also gearing up to ensure that the festivities go on peacefully without any untoward incidents.

Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai said that police personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of every citizen and also urged the people to remain responsible during celebrations in adherence to laws and regulations.

"The Navi Mumbai Police is ready to provide a safe and secure environment to the people for the celebrations of the New Year...The police will be deployed," he said.

Additionally, officers will be deployed in civil dress to keep a check on drug consumption in major areas of the city.

"I want to appeal to people to not drink and drive...There are farmhouses in large numbers in Panvel. There would be officers in civil dresses to keep a check on drug consumption," he added. (ANI)

