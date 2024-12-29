Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 29 (ANI): Officers from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy Airport intercepted a major smuggling attempt on Sunday, seizing 2,447 live turtles brought by a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur. According to a statement from Trichy Customs, the turtles were found in the passenger's checked-in luggage.

"On the basis of intelligence, officers of AIU, Trichy Airport seized 2,447 live turtles brought by a PAX in his checked-in luggage. The passenger arrived from Kuala Lumpur on December 29," Trichy Customs officials said.

Earlier, the Customs Department and the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) thwarted an attempt to smuggle two different species of turtles and arrested multiple individuals involved, Chennai Customs officials said.

According to Chennai customs, the AIU seized 4,967 red-eared slider turtles and 19 albino red-eared slider turtles from two passengers who were arriving from Kuala Lumpur in the month of October.

In a post in X, the customs department said, "On 27.09.2024, Air Intelligence Unit, Chennai seized 4967 Nos. of Red Eared Slider Turtle and 19 Nos. of Albino Red Eared Slider Turtle from two pax. who arrived from Kuala Lumpur. Both passengers and receivers were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962."

The endangered wildlife were attempted to be smuggled into India in contravention of the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The customs department continues to combat the illegal wildlife trade, particularly involving endangered species. (ANI)

