Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said the teachings of Swami Vivekananda were relevant even today and everyone should follow them.

Banerjee, the national general secretary of the party, visited Vivekananda's ancestral home in Shimla Street in north Kolkata on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

"Swamiji spoke about harmony among all religions and became a guiding light for India during his time, we must remember those teachings today. Everyone, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, and gender, should follow them. Swamiji's principles, ideals, thoughts, reflections, methods of work, and teachings hold immense significance even in today's times and are relevant in every step of life," the TMC MP said.

"I would not call this Swamiji's birth anniversary because birth is for those who eventually face death. I call this his 'Abhirbhav Diwas' as Swamiji is still with us. His thoughts and ideas are eternal and ever-present," he added.

The birth anniversary is celebrated every year as the National Youth Day.

Banerjee said, "Bengal has always upheld the message of harmony among all religions, and may we continue to follow the same path -- Swamiji's path. Swamiji once said 'jeev seva hi Shiv seva'."

"A personality like him was never found before and we will never be found again. May we move forward in the days to come by keeping Swamiji's teachings at the forefront and dedicate ourselves to the task of building a better society," he said.

