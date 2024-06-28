Hanamkonda (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): One person was killed and two were injured after a car rammed into a school bus while the bus was taking a U-turn on the Kamalapur highway.

The incident happened on June 27, and the injured were shifted to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Two students sustained minor injuries and the deceased, identified as Abdullah, a 50-year-old man.

"A car rammed into a school bus while the bus was taking U-turn on Kamalapur highway. 30 students were travelling in the bus during the accident. 2 students received injuries and 1 person in the car died," police said.

According to police, "The school bus belongs to Ekashila School. The driver, named Ratnam, was driving the bus. It was going towards Kurnool village and was making a U-turn near Uma Maheshwara Gardens, Kamalapur. As the bus was making a U-turn, a swift desire car hit the bus and the bus overturned.

"The bus was carrying 30 students. 2 students sustained minor injuries. A backseat passenger in the car named Abdullah, 50 years old, died in the incident. A Case has been registered. The incident happened yesterday," police said. (ANI)

