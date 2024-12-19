Hyderabad, Dec 19 (PTI) Telangana Congress Ministers, MLAs, and MLCs staged a protest on Thursday, condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged remarks about B R Ambedkar.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Jupally Krishna Rao, and party legislators, gathered near Ambedkar's statue in the Assembly premises, raising slogans against Shah and demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately dismiss him from the Cabinet.

Also Read | Who Is Phangnon Konyak? Here's All You Need To Know About BJP Rajya Sabha MP From Nagaland Who Accused Rahul Gandhi of Misbehaviour.

The Congress leaders criticised Shah's comments, alleging that they were "disrespectful" to Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, and hurt the sentiments of marginalised communities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)