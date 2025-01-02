Medchal Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], January 2 (ANI): A group of female students at a private engineering college in Telangana's Medchal Malkajgiri district staged a protest on Thursday, accusing hostel staff of recording them in the bathroom, police said.

According to officials, the female students approached the Medchal police and lodged a complaint.

"Female students of CMR Engineering College in Medchal Malkajgiri have alleged that hostel staff recorded videos of them in the bathroom," a senior police officer said.

He said that a case has been registered under relevant sections.

"An investigation is underway to verify the allegations," he said, adding that a thorough probe would be conducted and legal action would be taken against those found guilty.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

