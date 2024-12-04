Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) Lauding the contributions of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah, CM A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said Telangana was formed, with a surplus budget due to the financial discipline followed by the former during his long stint as Finance Minister.

Speaking at an event organised on the occasion of Rosaiah's third death anniversary, Revanth Reddy said Telangana came into existence in 2014 with a surplus of Rs 16,000 crores due to the late leader's financial discipline as FM in undivided Andhra "16 times". Rosaiah had a record of presenting the state budget for 16 times as Finance Minister.

Several chief ministers of undivided Andhra Pradesh, including Marri Channa Reddy, Bhavanam Venkatram, N Janardhan Reddy, T Anjaiah and Y S Rajasekhara Reddy could peacefully focus on running the government due to the assistance provided by Rosaiah as number two in the cabinet, Revanth Reddy said.

However, Rosaiah never sought to occupy the number one post through unacceptable means, he said. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi felt that Rosaiah should lead the state as Chief Minister during the crucial period of Telangana statehood agitation due to his commitment to the party and the party's faith in him, he said.

It is often seen that the Governors of Tamil Nadu find themselves in controversies but Rosaiah carried out the gubernatorial role in the southern state effectively, he said. Revanth Reddy also praised Rosaiah's thorough knowledge of various subjects and sharp wit during the latter's speeches in Legislative Assembly.

Recalling that Rosaiah described himself as a 'Hyderabadi' despite being a native of Andhra, the Chief Minister said the state government would facilitate installation of the departed leader's statue in Hyderabad.

He also praised the contributions of Arya Vysya community members in the state's economic growth and assured the government's support in carrying out their businesses.

