Stocks of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) opened in green today, April 12, during the early morning trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) were trading at INR 1,425.90 and dose by INR 16.40, or 1.16%. Infosys is set to announce its results for the fourth quarter and financial year 2024–25 this week. The company has already communicated the detailed schedule for the announcement of its Q4 and FY25 financial results. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 15, 2025: Reliance Industries, Greaves Cotton, Delhivery and Vedanta Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Infy Share Price on April 15

Infy Share Price Today, April 15 (Photo Credits: NSE)

