India News | Telangana Records 199 COVID-19 Cases; Aggregate Touches 2,698

Hyderabad, May 31 (PTI) Telangana registered its largest single day spike of coronavirus cases with 199 fresh infections reported on Sunday, pushing the tally to 2,698 even as five fatalities due to the virus were reported in the state, taking the toll to 82.

According to a government media bulletin, of the fresh cases, 196 were local and three others migrants, deportees and foreign returnees.

The bulletin said 1,428 people have been discharged so far after treatment. The number of people under treatment in the hospitals stood at 1,188.

So far 212 deportees and 192 migrants have tested positive for the virus.

