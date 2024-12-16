New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) A three-day festival, 'Hasya Rang Utsav', organised by the Delhi government began on Monday at the national capital.

The event, curated by the Sahitya Kala Parishad under the Department of Art, Culture and Languages, will run until December 18 at the Kamani Auditorium in Mandi House, an official statement said.

Delhi Minister of Art, Culture and Language Saurabh Bharadwaj expressed delight at the enthusiastic response on the opening day.

He said that the city has always embraced art and culture with open arms and this festival reflects the commitment to bringing joy and meaningful entertainment to the city.

He encouraged everyone to join in celebrating the rich tradition of laughter and theatre.

The inaugural evening featured a stand-up performance by comedian Sunil Pal, who entertained the audience with his relatable anecdotes and punchlines, the statement said.

This was followed by 'Charandas Chor', a classic play by Habib Tanvir, directed by Rajesh Tiwari. The play known for its sharp satire and vivid storytelling, received a warm response, the statement added.

On Tuesday, the festival will present a stand-up act by comedian Ehsaan Qureshi and the play 'Ghar Ka Na Ghat Ka'. The closing day will feature stand-up artist VIP, followed by the play 'Bank Manager', it said.

The statement further said that the platform promises humour, artistry and cultural brilliance, inviting Delhiites to celebrate and laugh their way into the new year.

