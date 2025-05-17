Alibaba’s Qwen Releases Quantised Models of Qwen2.5-Omni-7B on Hugging Face and ModelScope, Provides Text and Speech Responses

Alibaba's Qwen has released quantised versions of its Qwen2.5-Omni-7B model on Hugging Face and ModelScope. The Qwen2.5-Omni-7B is a powerful end-to-end multimodal AI model can understand and respond to text, image, video, and audio inputs, delivering natural language replies via text and speech.

Qwen Logo (Photo Credits: X/@Alibaba_Qwen)
Socially Team Latestly| May 17, 2025 10:22 AM IST

Alibaba's Qwen released quantised models of Qwen2.5-Omni-7B for the users on Hugging Face and ModelScope. The Qwen2.5-Omni-7B is an end-to-end AI model that users can interact with by providing text, image, video and audio. The artificial intelligence model would respond to the users via text and speech responses in natural languages.

Alibaba's Qwen Launched Qwen2.5-Omini-7B Quantised Models 

