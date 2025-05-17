Alibaba’s Qwen Releases Quantised Models of Qwen2.5-Omni-7B on Hugging Face and ModelScope, Provides Text and Speech Responses

Alibaba's Qwen released quantised models of Qwen2.5-Omni-7B for the users on Hugging Face and ModelScope. The Qwen2.5-Omni-7B is an end-to-end AI model that users can interact with by providing text, image, video and audio. The artificial intelligence model would respond to the users via text and speech responses in natural languages. OpenAI Codex: Sam Altman-Run Company Releases Research Preview of Cloud-Based Software Engineering Agent for ChatGPT Pro, ChatGPT Enterprise and ChatGPT Teams.

Alibaba's Qwen Launched Qwen2.5-Omini-7B Quantised Models

We’re releasing the quantized models of Qwen2.5-Omni-7B today! Find all models in the Qwen2.5-Omni collection on Hugging Face and ModelSope. Hugging Face：https://t.co/OUUSzbYZR4 ModelScope：https://t.co/ZqADPAESAe Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/LXpa2GYkPa — Qwen (@Alibaba_Qwen) May 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)