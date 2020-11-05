Katihar (Bihar) [India], November 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured the safety of minorities who were being of tortured in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Modi ji has found a solution for infiltration issue... With CAA, he ensured the safety of tortured minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The Centre also said any infiltrator who tries to breach security of the country will be thrown out," he said while addressing a poll rally here.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the people of Bihar deserve recognition as they have come out to vote in this election amid the COVID-19 pandemic."The people of Bihar are worthy of recognition that they have come out to vote in this election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. I have come here to especially appeal to you to exercise your franchise in the third phase of Bihar Polls 2020," he said.

In a veiled attack on Mahagathbandhan allies Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Adityanath said: "This election is important for us because the country is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a superpower. On the one hand, there are people who engage in nepotism and corruption. On the other hand, NDA is in front of you."

Bihar voted in the second phase of state assembly elections on Tuesday.

Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and the counting of votes to be held on November 10. (ANI)

