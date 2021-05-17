Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 17 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters on Monday staged a protest outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office over the arrest of its leaders in West Bengal.

A huge crowd of TMC supporters was seen protesting outside the CBI office in Kolkata over the arrest of the four party leaders.

TMC Ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and Former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee were brought to the CBI office in connection with Narada Scam.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, Former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee's wife Ratna, and MP Santanu Sen were also seen in the CBI office.

Soon after, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also arrived at the CBI office.

Earlier, CBI arrested four then ministers including Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee of the West Bengal government in the case related to the Narada sting operation.

"CBI has arrested four then ministers (Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee) of West Bengal govt in case related to Narada sting operation. CBI had registered instant case on April 16, 2017, on orders of Calcutta High Court," said RC Joshi, Chief Information Officer.

The case is related to a sting operation, commonly known as Narada Sting Operation, in which these public servants were caught on camera while receiving illegal gratification from the Sting Operator. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)