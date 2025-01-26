Chennai, Jan 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag here on Sunday on the 76th Republic Day and the celebrations were marked by a march past of the contingents of the Armed forces, state police units and vibrant cultural events that extolled the richness of Tamil language.

Chief Minister MK Stalin gave away awards under various categories, including for communal harmony and gallantry, to recipients. Governor Ravi accepted the ceremonial salute of contingents of the armed forces and the state police units from the venue of the celebrations, near the Marina beachfront and close to the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.

The tableaux included state of the art T-90 tank and the bullet proof Light Specialist Vehicles. Contingents of the Coast Guard, Central Armed Police Forces, units of the Tamil Nadu Police, took part in the ceremonial parade.

Colourful cultural events by school and college students were broadly themed on celebrating the greatness of the Tamil language and culture and 'Tamizhe vazhga, Thaye Vazhga,' (Long live Tamil language, long live mother Tamil) was the key concept song.

