Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday visited Anna University to inspect and inquire about the alleged sexual assault incident that took place at the university.

Meanwhile, Madras High Court on Saturday constituted an all-women IPS officers' Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an alleged sexual assault case in Anna University as well as the FIR leak case.

Justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan of Madras High Court constitute an all women IPS officers' SIT comprising Sneha Priya, Ayman Jamal and Brinda to probe both the cases.

Judges directed the Tamil Nadu Government to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim for the trauma caused due to leakage of FIR. The court also directed Anna University to provide free education as well as boarding, lodging and counselling facilities to the victim to continue her studies.

The court directed Tamil Nadu DGP to ensure that leakage of FIR, in sexual offences cases against women and children, does not occur in the future. Judges dispose of the two public interest litigation petitions.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has constituted a two-member fact finding committee to investigate alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University in Chennai.

Following the incident, opposition parties in the state criticized the DMK government for its handling of law and order issues.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief Vijay described the incident as "deeply shocking and painful," urging the Tamil Nadu government to take swift legal action against the perpetrator.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai whipped himself in front of his house here as a mark of protest against the DMK government over the sexual assault incident at Anna University.

The incident involved a second-year student of Anna University who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on the university campus on December 23. One person has been arrested in connection with the case. (ANI)

