New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) More than 10 lakh senior citizens aged 70 years and above have enrolled for the newly-launched Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, enabling them to access free healthcare benefits under the expanded Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

Since the launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, treatment worth more than Rs 9 crore have been authorised, benefiting more than 4,800 elderly citizens aged 70 years and above, including over 1,400 women, the health ministry said in a statement.

These treatments cover a range of conditions, including coronary angioplasty, hip fractures/replacement, gallbladder removal, cataract surgery, prostate resection, and stroke, among others.

The enrolments come within three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the cards on October 29, the statement said.

Females account for around four lakh enrolments under the scheme.

