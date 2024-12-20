Agartala (Assam) [India], December 19 (ANI): Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Ambassa Police intercepted a major smuggling attempt near the Dhalai district in Tripura by seizing dry marijuana approximately worth Rs 85 Lakhs on Thursday.

According to the police, recovery of 189 kg of dry marijuana had been made by the police and a Bolero car with registration number AS-01-BD-2309 was also seized.

The recovered items, vehicle, and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to Ambassa Police for further investigation and legal proceedings, said officials.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation with the Customs Department and successfully intercepted a consignment of 270 cartons of imported foreign cigarettes containing approximately 25 lakh sticks, along with a truck in Tripura's Dhalai District. The estimated value of the seized items is Rs 2.6 crore in the international market.

According to an official press release, one individual was arrested in connection with the smuggling activity.

The seized contraband items and the apprehended individual were handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and necessary legal action, the release stated.

The smuggling of contraband items continues to be a major issue in the state of Mizoram and the broader region. Assam Rifles, known as the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' has been actively engaged in efforts to curb illegal smuggling and is focusing on apprehending the key individuals involved in these activities. (ANI)

