Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday flagged off 16 vehicles to enhance state's transportation facilities, during the road safety programme organised by Tripura transport department in Agartala.

CM Manik Saha said that out of the 16 vehicles, 8 interceptor vehicles have been given to police and traffic departments, and 8 vehicles have been given to transport department.

"The road safety programme should have been organised earlier but then there was a flood so this programme was done today. Out of the 16 vehicles 8 interceptor vehicles have been given to police and traffic and 8 vehicles have been given to the transport office, this has been done with a view to develop infrastructure," CM Saha said.

The CM further mentioned that a driving school has been opened by the department.

"A school has also been opened here where driving training will be given, women have been trained and certificates have been given," CM Saha said.

CM Saha further added, "Vehicles have increased in Tripura, We don't want accidents, we are working to reduce accidents by at least 10% percent."

Earlier on Saturday, CM Saha attended 75th anniversary celebration of Ramakrishna Mahavidyalaya in Tripura's Kailashahar.

In a post on X, CM Manik Saha, extended his best wishes to the students, alumni, and faculty members.

"Today, I attended the 75th-anniversary celebration of this prestigious institution and extended my best wishes to the present students, alumni, faculty members, and all the local people," CM Manik Saha said on X.

CM Saha also inaugurated a photo exhibition highlighting the golden history of this Mahavidyalaya & a blood donation camp.

CM Saha further informed that Ramakrishna Mahavidyalaya was established under the aegis of Ramakrishna Mission.

"Under the aegis of Ramakrishna Mission, Ramakrishna Mahavidyalaya was established in 1950 at Kailashahar for the development of education. Countless individuals have passed out from the college since its inception," CM Saha said on X. (ANI)

