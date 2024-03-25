Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 25 (ANI): Gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday conducted a door-to-door campaign in Bamutia village in the Mohanpur subdivision of West Tripura district.

A huge crowd gathered in the Bamutia village to catch a glimpse of the Tripura Chief Minister, while he marched through the streets along with his supporters.

The Tripura CM was seen talking to the area's residents about the different schemes run by the BJP-led government.

Earlier on Saturday, the Tripura CM expressed confidence in the BJP winning the Lok Sabha polls as there had been significant development in the state.

"We had only dreamt of trains coming here. Our dream was fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He started the Act East Policy. Now we take the train to come here. When I send photos to my children, I feel proud. Now Vande Bharat will start here. PM Modi fulfils whatever he promises. All his schemes will reach 100 per cent saturation point," Saha said in his address in Dharmanagar.

Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency is one of the two constituencies in the state of Tripura in northeastern India.

In the 2019 General elections, BJP candidate Pratima Bhowmik won this seat with 573,532 votes, while Congress candidate Subal Bhowmik received 267,843 votes and CPM candidate Shankar Prasad Dutta received 171,826 votes.

Bhowmik was also elected to the Tripura Legislative Assembly in 2023 from the Dhanpur Assembly constituency, but later on resigned from the position to retain her Lok Sabha membership. Since 2016, she has also been a State General Secretary of the BJP Tripura unit.

For the 2024 elections, Bhartiya Janata party has named Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb as the candidate from the West Tripura district.

Earlier, the President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, announced that major opposition parties, including CPIM, Congress, Gana Manch, All Tripura Peoples Party, CPI, and CPIML, had formed an alliance under the banner of the INDIA Alliance. This alliance aims to challenge the BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The 2024 General elections in Tripura will be held in two phases, on April 19 and April 26, to elect the two members of the 18th Lok Sabha. (ANI)

