Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 10 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the state government is contemplating a plan to open a women's university in the state.

"Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) is a prominent name in technical education in the state. Tripura is gradually advancing in the field of education. There are ongoing discussions about establishing a Women's University in the state. If there is goodwill and sound planning, it can be achieved. Additionally, we must remain vigilant in the fight against drugs," he said.

CM Saha made these remarks while inaugurating a blood donation camp and the newly constructed auditorium at Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT), Narsingarh, Agartala.

Speaking at the event, CM Saha emphasized the significance of having an auditorium in educational institutions, highlighting that it serves as a vital platform for various programs and student activities.

"The state government is committed to building auditoriums in every institution. The bond between students and teachers is profound. As a teacher in a medical college myself, I understand the value of this relationship. The traditions shared between teachers and students are crucial for any institution," said CM Saha.

CM Saha also praised the faculty of Tripura Institute of Technology for their high level of education.

"It is the responsibility of students to harness the knowledge imparted by their teachers. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi often emphasizes, the future belongs to those who possess knowledge. The Prime Minister frequently interacts with students from schools, colleges, and universities on various national issues, prioritizing their views. He also launched numerous programs aimed at empowering the younger generation. Students should use their academic years to build a strong foundation for the future," he said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the condition of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state.

"There are about 19 ITIs in Tripura, but many are in poor condition. To address this, we recently signed an MoU with Tata Technologies to modernize these institutes. Tata Technologies will invest approximately Rs 700 crore, and the state government will contribute as well.

"As a result of this collaboration, infrastructure improvements will begin shortly, with a set deadline. This initiative will enhance the employability of ITI graduates through high-quality training. Currently, an atmosphere of peace prevails in the state," he added.

The event was attended by MLA Nayan Sarkar, Special Secretary of the Education Department Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Director of the Higher Education Department Animesh Debbarma, Principal of TIT Vijay Kumar Upadhyay, and other dignitaries.

In line with the goal of holistic development in education, TIT, which has approximately 1,600 students, has constructed a state-of-the-art auditorium with a seating capacity of 885 at a cost of Rs 18 crore. (ANI)

