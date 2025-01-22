Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 22 (ANI): Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy on Tuesday hosted a grand event in Raj Bhawan to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Statehood Day of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya.

Speaking to ANI about the event, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy said students, professionals, workers and scientists were invited to the event.

"Students, professionals, workers, scientists, all of them were invited here. There was interaction with them about the specialities of their states. What is the history of the states, what was their role in the freedom struggle, and the memorials of those who fought against the British in the freedom struggle. There was a good discussion about the states," Tripura Governor Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the state-level celebration of Statehood Day at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala.

In a post on X, Manik Saha said, "Today marks the 53rd Statehood Day of Tripura, a significant milestone in the state's journey. To commemorate this occasion, attended the state-level celebration of Statehood Day at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala & extended greetings to the people of the State."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the residents of Manipur on their Statehood Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. The state is making noteworthy contributions to national progress. It is also known for its rich culture and heritage. May Tripura continue to scale new heights of development."

President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to the residents of Manipur on their Statehood Day.

In a post on X, President Murmu, "Greetings to the residents of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on Statehood Day! The enterprising people of these states have made remarkable contribution in the development of the country. I convey my best wishes to the residents of these states for a peaceful and prosperous future. May their diverse culture, vibrant traditions and rich biodiversity continue to flourish."

Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became individual states in 1972.

North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971 reorganised the states in the strategic northeastern region of the country. Under this Act, Manipur and Tripura were granted statehood on January 21, 1972; whereas the state of Meghalaya was carved out from Assam due to its distinct terrain from the rest of Assam. (ANI)

