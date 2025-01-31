Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) Two heavily-armed terrorists were killed as alert troops scuttled their attempt to infiltrate from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Khari Karmara area of Poonch district on Thursday and a massive search operation was underway when last reports were received this morning, they said.

“Terrorist movement was detected last night at the Line of Control in Poonch sector. Alert troops swiftly engaged the infiltrating terrorists, triggering an intense and heavy firefight,” Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The army said the operation continued through the night, leading to the neutralization of two terrorists.

The search of the area thus far has resulted in the recovery of a number of weapons and war-like stores, it said.

