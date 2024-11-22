Phulbani, Nov 22 (PTI) Two tribal men were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Friday for gang-raping a 12-year-old girl.

Judge Rajesh Das also imposed a penalty of Rs 30,000 on each of the two convicts.

There were a total of four accused in the case. While one remained on the run, the other was acquitted by the court, Special Public Prosecutor Asim Praharaj said.

The incident happened in the Hiringia police station area in 2021. The accused persons took the girl along with them from her house and gang-raped her, he said.

The court also ordered the District Legal Services Authorities to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the survivor.

