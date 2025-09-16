Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 16 (ANI): Three people were buried under debris in Dehradun's Sahastradhara area as a result of heavy rainfall that led to flooding in the area and caused severe damages to houses and properties across the State, authorities said on Tuesday.

The rescue team of the district administration, including personnel from NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and Police Department teams, rushed to the site and initiated the rescue operation.

Also Read | Meghalaya Cabinet Reshuffle: Conrad K Sangma Set To Get 8 New Faces in His Cabinet, Swearing-In Ceremony To Take Place at 5 PM Today.

Ajay Pant, Assistant Commandant, NDRF, said, "As you can see, the situation is very bad due to cloudbursts. There has been a lot of damage to the house and properties. We got information that three people have been trapped in the debris. Search operation has to be stopped as debris and water are coming down from the hills..."

The rescue team continued operation in Malnigad and Majad villages of the Sahastradhara area.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: 6 Injured After Drunk Men Unleash Dog on Neighbours, Attack With Rods in Subhash Park Area.

Disaster Response personnel also rescued a total of 200 students who were stranded after the Devbhoomi Institute campus located in the Paunda area of Dehradun in Uttarakhand got waterlogged today following heavy overnight rains.

Damage to roads, houses and other infrastructure were reported from several places of the state in the downpour.

After receiving information about 200 students being stranded at the institute, rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Corps rushed to the spot and pulled them out to safety.

"The team reached the spot and conducted a quick rescue operation. Amidst the waterlogging, the team worked with utmost prudence and promptness and evacuated all 200 students safely and took them to a safe place," the SDRF said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today conducted an on-site inspection of affected areas, including Sahastradhara, Raipur, and other localities in Dehradun that were impacted by the heavy rain.

The Chief Minister also inspected Kesarwala, Maldevta area, where a 100-meter-long road was washed away in Maldevta, Raipur, due to the heavy flow of water triggered by heavy rains in the Sahastradhara area of Dehradun district.

Addressing reporters, Dhami said, "There has been a lot of damage to houses and government properties. Livelihood is affected. We are working to get things back on track. Connectivity has been disrupted at several places. The water level of rivers has increased. All our departments are working on a war footing. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with me this morning and took all the details. They assured us that all possible help will be provided. We are working to help the people affected in this disaster..."

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that he is constantly in touch with the local administration and is personally monitoring the situation.

Furthermore, the Uttarakhand Police monitored the affected areas and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay in safe places.

Torrential rains have lashed Dehradun causing the Sahastradhara river to overflow. The gushing waters carried debris into the main market area, leading to significant damage to several commercial establishments. The shops and hotels were severely damaged after debris came into the main market area. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)