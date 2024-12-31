Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, recently conducted a comprehensive review of the various rural development initiatives being implemented in Tamil Nadu.

The minister praised the state's achievements in advancing its rural infrastructure and providing livelihood opportunities for its citizens.

"Tamil Nadu is one of the greatest states of India," Chouhan stated, emphasizing the state's importance in India's overall development.

He credited the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its continuous support to Tamil Nadu's development. He further assured that the Union Government remains committed to supporting the state's rural development programs.

Chouhan focused on several key schemes during his review, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

"Last fiscal year, under MGNREGA, 12,603 crores were released to Tamil Nadu to provide employment to rural citizens. This year too, 7,220 crores were released to ensure that no one remains unemployed," the Union Minister stated. He underscored that MGNREGA continues to be one of the major tools to combat unemployment in rural areas, offering financial support to millions of families.

He also highlighted the progress made under the Prime Minister's Rural Roads Scheme, which is vital for improving connectivity in rural areas. Tamil Nadu has received tenders for 10,352 roads with a total length of 26,500 kilometers.

Chouhan remarked, "Out of these, 9,681 roads, covering 23,579 km, and 150 bridges have already been completed. The remaining work is currently in progress." This ambitious scheme aims to improve rural infrastructure and ensure better access to remote areas, boosting the state's economic development.

Another focal point was the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a flagship scheme aimed at providing affordable housing to the poor.

"In Tamil Nadu, the target is to construct 8,15,771 houses. So far, 7,47,542 houses have been approved, with the first installment of 7,33,369 houses already released," Chouhan stated. He expressed confidence that the remaining houses would be completed soon and urged the Tamil Nadu government to accelerate their construction.

Chouhan also lauded the success of the Mahila Shaktikaran Yojana, which empowers women by creating self-help groups through the Aajeev Mission. "The goal is to create self-reliant women, and in Tamil Nadu, nearly 10 lakh women have become Lakhpati Didis, earning more than one lakh rupees annually," he added.

"The Prime Minister has given two targets to the country, two crore houses are to be built in the rural areas, pucca houses for the poor, And we have to create another three crore Lakhpati Didis," he added.

Chouhan reaffirmed that the central government, under Prime Minister Modi, would "continue to support Tamil Nadu in all rural development schemes". He urged the state government to expedite the completion of ongoing projects for the benefit of the rural population. (ANI)

