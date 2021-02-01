New Delhi, Feb 1: Ahead of the presentation of the Union budget, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said it should provide support to small and medium enterprises, farmers and workers, and generate employment. He also demanded an increase in healthcare budget and hike in defence expenditure to safeguard the country's borders.

"Budget 2021 must: Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment. Increase healthcare expenditure to save lives. Increase defence expenditure to safeguard borders," he said on Twitter.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was a challenge for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move beyond "thinking and execution paralysis".

"Will the 'maximum slogan, minimum work' government live up to India's expectations in Budget 2021? Challenge for FM to travel beyond 'thinking and execution paralysis' to meaningful delivery for people," he tweeted.

