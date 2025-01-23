Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 23 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Hindu Adhyatmik ane Seva Melo on Thursday, to promote social and religious unity within the Hindu community, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, (RSS) a sister institution of the Hindu Adhyatmik Ane Seva Sansthan has organized this grand fair in Ahmedabad from January 23 to 26 to convey the message of unity.

Addressing the public gathering at the event, the Union Minister stated that "The RSS has undertaken the task of presenting the vast service efforts of the Hindu community to the public through the organization of the Hindu Adhyatmik ane Seva Melo." He further emphasized that this fair has brought to life the vision of Swami Dayanand Saraswati.

"The protection and promotion of the values, traditions, and culture of Hinduism have been accomplished collectively by the Rashtriya Sangh and other institutions and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has resolved its long-pending problems such as Articles 370, the reconstruction of the Ram Mandir, the Uniform Civil Code, the Triple Talaq issue, the Citizenship Law, over the past ten years", Shah asserted.

While referring to the stalls showcasing the life and work of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar at the fair, he added, "In the darkest times of oppression and destruction, Ahilyabai Holkar was a beacon of creation and preservation. She undertook the monumental task of reconstructing over 200 destroyed temples. Additionally, she was responsible for the restoration of Shaiva, Vaishnava, and Shakta religious sites".

Explaining the significance of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the Union Minister appreciated the arrangements made for the comfort of all. He further mentioned that the arrangements made by the government are akin to the "contribution of a squirrel in the construction of the Ram Setu".

"Despite the Mughal, and British rule, and adverse political conditions in India, the tradition of the Kumbh Mela has remained alive for thousands of years and has become an opportunity to awaken spiritual consciousness for all," he added.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that "Indian culture has evolved on the foundation of spirituality, devotion and service-oriented harmony. "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) is the essence of this culture."

CM Patel praised the "Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training" program at the fair and expressed the importance of character-building alongside education. He stated that "For centuries in India, Surya Dev (Sun God) has been revered as a source of energy and through this solar energy that the PM has shown the path to energy security with the mantra of "One Earth, One Sun, One Grid" for the entire world."

Chief Minister expressed confidence that through this fair, as more and more people join the efforts of cultural, service, and spiritual revitalization, Viksit Bharat's vision can be realised by 2047. CM also considered the Hindu Adhyatmik ane Seva Melo organized in Ahmedabad, coinciding with the completion of one year of the Praan Pratishtha of Ram Mandir and the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, as the third significant occasion.

Bhayyaji Joshi of RSS emphasized the importance of Hindu values, saying, "Hinduism is based on thought, lifestyle, and life values. The core of Hinduism revolves around humanity, duty, cooperation, truth, and justice." He further mentioned that the essence of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" is the identity of India.

Swami Paramatmanandji Saraswati Maharaj while offering his blessings, added, "Religion is the dedication to duty, which involves fulfilling responsibilities toward society, family, the nation, and the world."

The fair was attended by Union Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma, National Coordinator Gunwant Sinha Kothari, Swami Lalit Kishordas Maharaj, Pujya Madhavpriyadasji Maharaj, Bhagyesh Jha, as well as officials, workers, saints, ascetics, citizens, and women from the Hindu Spiritual and Service Organization. Additionally, ISRO and NCC institutions contributed special attractions to the fair. (ANI)

