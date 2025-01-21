New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday released a special postcard issued by India Post Office, commemorating the 75 years of the Indian Republic and Constitution.

In a post on X, Scindia said, "Visited the 'Postal Exhibition' organised by the National Philatelic Museum in Delhi to mark the completion of 75 years of the Indian Constitution and released a special postcard issued by @IndiaPostOffice on the journey of 75 years of the Indian Republic and Constitution."

During his visit, Scindia also got the opportunity to see the letters written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

"During the visit, I got the opportunity to see the historical letters written by the architect of the Constitution, Baba Saheb Ambedkar," Scindia said on X.

Scindia also met and interacted with artists and collectors associated with the field of Philately.

"Along with meeting school children, there were also discussions with various artists and collectors associated with the field of Philately," Scindia said on X.

Later speaking to the media, Scindia said, "Students were brought to this museum of 'philately' to give them awareness about the Constitution, philately, and India Post. Our Constitution is our book, a guide for the country to move forward on the path of development and progress. Today, when India has rapidly moved on that path, connecting the new generation to this journey with the same energy will be an important part of today's program."

November 26, 2024, marked the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India as the Indian Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949. However, the Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, establishing India as a sovereign, democratic republic and hence on January 26, 2025 the nation completes 75 years of the Indian Republic.

In 2015, the Government of India formally declared November 26 as Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949. Since then, each year on this day, the nation celebrates the Constitution's adoption. (ANI)

