Motorola Edge 60 Pro will be launched in India on April 30. The company has teased the smartphone with IP68 + IP69 certified water and dust protection. Edge 60 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved display with 1.5K resolution. It will be powered by the MediaTek 8350 Extreme processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone will come with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and 90W fast charging support. Realme GT 7 Launch Expected in Next Month, Likely To Feature 7,200mAh Battery With 100W Fast-Charging; Check Expected Price Range, Features and Specifications.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Will Feature IP68, IP69 Protection

The all-new #MotorolaEdge60Pro comes with IP68 + IP69 certified water and dust protection - engineered for the real world, without compromising on style. Pre-order starts 30th April on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo, and leading retail stores.#Motorola #EdgeOfExcellence — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)