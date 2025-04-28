Earlier in the year, just after star Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin announced his international retirement, it was announced that he will be awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award for his contributions for India and Indian cricket team in Sports. On Monday, April 28, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Ashwin was awarded the honour of Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu. With 537 wickets in 106 Test matches, Ashwin is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format. He played a key role in India's ODI World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2019 victory. Ravi Ashwin Conferred With BCCI Special Award at BCCI Awards 2025 For His Stellar International Career.

Ravi Ashwin Receives Prestigious Padma Shri Award From President Droupadi Murmu

Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 on being conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn, honouring his remarkable achievements and an illustrious career with #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8HlYQx3Dsl — BCCI (@BCCI) April 28, 2025

