Even though L2: Empuraan released just a month ago and became Malayalam cinema's highest-grossing movie, it is with Thudarum that Malayalis are truly declaring, "Mohanlal is back." Despite restrained promotions and a limited release (compared to Empuraan), Tharun Moorthy's film has taken a fantastic start at the box office, grossing INR 70 crore globally over the weekend. What's more, Thudarum has received strong reviews from critics, with particular praise for Moorthy's direction, the twist-filled screenplay imbued with emotional gravitas, and the performances of Mohanlal and debutant Prakash Varma - the latter impressing as a despicable villain. ‘Thudarum’ Movie Review: Mohanlal Gets Fantastic Showcase of His Brilliance in Tharun Moorthy’s Gripping Fan-Tribute Thriller.

Thudarum, also starring Shobana, Thomas Mathew, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Farhaan Faasil and Aarsha Chandini Baiju, initially unfolds as a light-hearted family entertainer. It tells the story of Shanmugham aka 'Benz', a former stuntman turned taxi driver, and his family: his wife Lalitha (Shobana), elder son Pavi (Thomas Mathew), and younger daughter (Amritha Varshini). Benz also harbours an obsession with his old Ambassador car, a gift from his mentor, stunt master Palani Sir (director Bharathiraja).

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD: The film takes a darker turn into suspense-thriller territory with the introduction of George Mathan aka George Sir (Prakash Varma), the CI of Ranni police station. His subordinate Benny (Binu Pappu) confiscates Benz's car over a petty offence, unwittingly dragging Benz into a crime. After the cops use his car to dispose of a body, Benz finds himself an unwitting accessory. Thudarum then shifts genres again, evolving into a bloody revenge drama as Benz realises whose body was hidden in his car - and sets out to avenge the loss, even as the police concoct a scandalous story to trap him.

Watch the Trailer of 'Thudarum':

In this article, we explore key questions fans have about Thudarum: why the crime happened, the meaning behind the last scene, the possibility of a sequel, and more.

Is Pavi Not Benz’s Son?

No - at least, not biologically. In the fabricated narrative spun by George and Benny, there is a grain of truth: Benz is not Pavi’s biological father. Pavi is the son of Lalitha from her first marriage to a fellow stuntman who worked alongside Benz under Palani Sir. During an early scene, while driving George, Benny, and Sudheesh, Benz recounts leaving the film industry after a near-fatal stunt accident during a Tamil shoot. His life was saved by his colleague Anbu, who died in the process. Anbu was Lalitha's first husband, and Pavi their son. Likely out of guilt for indirectly causing his friend's death, Benz married Lalitha and raised Pavi as his own.

A Still From Thudarum

Vijay Sethupathi portrays Anbu, albeit only through photographs. The rest of the salacious story - alleging an incestuous relationship between Pavi and his half-sister (is that a nod to Thomas Mathew's role in Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal where his character falls for his first cousin?) and Benz murdering him in a rage - is fabricated by George and Benny to distract the media. They were aware this false story might not hold up in court, which is why George arranged for rogue cops to kill Benz while in custody - a plan that ultimately backfires.

(PS: Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi had had his brief travails in Malayalam cinema in past, having previously had a voice cameo in Mammootty’s Turbo and appeared in the Jayaram-starrer Maarconi Mathaai, as well as leading 19(1)(a).)

Why Did George Sir Kill Pavi?

It is established in the second half that the body found in Benz’s car was that of his foster son, Pavi - and it was George Sir who had killed him in a fit of rage. Pavi was in a relationship with George’s daughter, Mary, which is fully revealed only in the film’s climax. However, their relationship is teased earlier during the "Kanmanipoove" song, where, while in bed, Pavi receives a call that he ignores, and the phone screen shows the name 'Mary'. Later, George mentions in a scene that he has a daughter named Mary, subtly hinting at this tragic love story early on - a clever touch by Tharun Moorthy.

Prakash Varma in Thudarum

George killed Pavi after discovering their relationship and frightening Mary in her bathroom. However, I don't believe George initially intended to kill Pavi out of love for his daughter. He had planned only to arrest Pavi on false charges (by planting weed confiscated from Maniyan) and then torture him into staying away from Mary. It was when Pavi, during the confrontation, threatened to reveal that he knew George had murdered Mary’s mother that George lashed out - striking Pavi with his own bike helmet and ultimately suffocating him.

If you watch the film closely, you’ll notice Pavi’s helmet on the table in George’s office when Benz visits to recover his car - George discreetly picks it up and places it aside.

Little did poor Benz realise then that he was meeting his son’s killer - and that the murder weapon was right there in the room.

Did George and Benny Knew Benz was Pavi's Father Early On?

I don't believe so. Otherwise, they would not have brought him along to dispose the body. In the jungle, when Benz tries to open the trunk of his car and George stops him, it is only because George doesn't want Benz to know who was dead so that the person's murder could be pinned on him later.

A Still From Thudarum

It was only when Benz noticed his son’s bike at the police station and mentioned it to Benny (who slyly dismissed his concerns) that Benny and George began to suspect Pavi might be Benz’s son. They then started digging deeper into Benz’s family background to confirm their suspicions.

Is Sudheesh a Bad Cop?

Although Sudheesh was part of the cab ride to dispose of Pavi’s body, I believe he only learned about the presence of a body when George informed Benz during the drive. If you rewatch the scene, Sudheesh appears confused at first - particularly when George brings up his family - and later looks fearful, although Tharun Moorthy keeps Sudheesh’s reactions subtle.

A Still From Thudarum

It seems George and Benny brought Sudheesh along because he could be easily intimidated into silence, he knew the jungle terrain well, and they needed a third hand to dispose of the body - George certainly wasn’t going to dig the grave himself, just as he coerced Benny into hiding the body. ‘Thudarum’: Who Is Prakash Varma Aka ‘George Sir’? Meet Adman Behind Zoozoos Who Made Chilling Debut in Mohanlal-Tharun Moorthy’s Film.

Sudheesh later confesses his ignorance when Benz kidnaps and tortures him. Despite Benz breaking his fingers, Sudheesh harbours no ill will towards him. He carries a heavy guilt for his role in Pavi’s death, and in the final act, he even brings Mary to see her boyfriend’s body for one last time.

Was Benz Arrested for Murdering George Sir and Benny?

After escaping from the police station with Benny in his captivity, Benz kills Benny offscreen, and George later discovers Benny’s body in the backseat of Benz’s Ambassador car. Benz then overpowers and suffocates George, mirroring the way George had earlier killed Benz’s son. Later, Benz is seen back in the jungle with the bodies of the villains in the car - it is George who now appears in the boot, replacing Pavi.

A Still From Thudarum

After the film displays an end-credit caption about honour killings, Thudarum returns with an epilogue where Benz is arrested and brought to court. Swarmed by the media, Benz catches sight of Lalitha, their daughter, and Mary, prompting a faint smile. As he walks ahead in handcuffs, surrounded by policemen, some reporters rush towards him, and one asks whether he murdered his son. The fact that the reporter does not mention the slain police officers implies that the deaths of George and Benny are either not public knowledge yet or are being covered up by the authorities.

Did Benz Confess to George and Benny's Murders?

When Benz escapes from the police station, George had ensured that no other officers, apart from Benny, were present and that the CCTV cameras were turned off, intending for his men to kill Benz without oversight. After Benz’s escape, the police begin searching for him, but they do not mention that Benny has been kidnapped; one officer simply says Benny is "unreachable." When Benz calls George, he does so from Benny’s phone. If the police have not found the bodies, it suggests they may believe Benny and Benz have gone into hiding.

A Still From Thudarum

When the reporter asks Benz if he killed his son, Benz defiantly replies, "No, I did not kill my son. The ones who killed my son... I..." He then pauses, and at that moment, the police push the reporters away.

That pause is significant: it suggests Benz sees an opportunity to reunite with his family. Mary could testify in court about why her father held such a deep grudge against Pavi, and a repentant Sudheesh - who is also present in court - might now support Benz, no longer fearful of his corrupt seniors. Benz had abandoned his car along with the murderers of his son - seen metaphorically, this could imply his desire to start afresh, freeing himself from the villains’ shadow even after their deaths.

What Does 'Mohanlal... Thudarum' Mean?

While Thudarum ends with a hint of a sequel - never revealing whether the courts find Benz guilty - the final scene displays the words 'Mohanlal... Thudarum' as Benz is led into the courtroom. However, while director Tharun Moorthy would be the best person to confirm this, I believe the film was not teasing a sequel.

A Still From Thudarum

Thudarum was a fan tribute to Mohanlal: the first half playfully referenced his films and real-life controversies, while the second half paid homage to his more recent, beloved works like Bhramaram, Drishyam, and Pulimurugan.

Thus, when the title card reads 'Mohanlal... Thudarum', it does not suggest that the story of Benz will continue (leaving his fate to our imagination). Rather, it signifies that Mohanlal himself will continue delivering impressive performances. It’s a fanboy tribute done right!

