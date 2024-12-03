New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): As the winter session of the Parliament is underway, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice; and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House on Tuesday.

"Kiren Rijiju Ji, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minority Affairs, Dr. L. Murugan Ji, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information & Broadcasting, and Arjun Ram Meghwal Ji, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice; and Parliamentary Affairs, called on the Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House today," Dhankhar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Man Switches Identity With Brother, Deceives Police for 20 Years Leading to Wrongful Conviction of Sibling in Tamil Nadu; Accused Finally Caught.

The sixth day of the Parliament witnessed dramatic events as leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, among others staged a protest in the Parliament premises demanding a discussion on the Adani indictment.

Protesting leaders held banners and raised several slogans, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into Adani indictment.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Meets Eknath Shinde on Eve of BJP’s Legislature Party Meeting (Watch Video).

Congress-led opposition MPs also walked out of the lower house of the Parliament to mark dissatisfaction over Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's response regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) issue.

Earlier on Monday, in an impassioned address, Vice President Dhankhar expressed grave concerns over the repeated disruptions in the Upper House, which he argued were undermining the very functioning of the Parliament.

Citing Murphy's Law--"Anything that can go wrong will go wrong"--Dhankhar suggested that a deliberate "algorithm" seemed to be in place, intentionally impeding the proper conduct of business.

"Hon'ble Members, you are all undoubtedly cognizant of Murphy's Law," Dhankhar said, highlighting the repeated failure to carry out legislative work. "It appears there exists a deliberate algorithm to actualize Murphy's Law in this August House, consequently impeding the proper functioning of Parliament."

The Chairman's comments came as a response to the ongoing disruptions, which have prevented the House from transacting crucial business.

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till noon and then for the rest of the day. The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)