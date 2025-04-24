Mumbai, April 24: 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar, worshipped as the 'God of Cricket' in India, turned 52 on Thursday. Throughout his record-shattering career, Sachin left an everlasting impression with his exquisite skill set with the bat across different tournaments; however, in the ICC World Cup, he was a class above the rest. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: A Look at Master Blaster’s Unparalleled Feats, Untouched Records As He Turns 52.

"I have seen God, he bats at no. 4 for India," the words of former Australian opener Matthew Hayden substantiate the impact Sachin made with the bat in his hands during his decorated career. The Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement award winner mesmerised the spectators with his enchanting strokeplay and technical prowess.

One of his captivating performances was on display during the 2003 World Cup when India took on its bitter nemesis, Pakistan. In a pulsating affair during the group stage, Sachin pulled out one of his best and left the Men in Green gobsmacked with a sizzling 98(75) at Centurion.

While up against a fierce pace trio featuring Waqar Younis, 'Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram and 'Rawalpindi Express' Shoaib Akhtar, Sachin unleashed an early, relentless onslaught to take the game away from Pakistan. He toyed with Pakistan's famed pace attack, ensured India coasted to victory with consummate ease and stood triumphant with a six-wicket win.

During the same edition of the marquee event, Sachin brought thunder down the ground at Pietermaritzburg against Namibia with his scorching 152(151). With a belligerent display with the bat, Sachin stamped his authority by pulling off a wide array of shots from his arsenal. With his sheer class, Sachin lifted India to a daunting 311/2, a score of 118 too much for Namibia. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: Revisiting Master Blaster’s Fabled ‘Desert Storm’ Heroics Against Australia As He Turn 52.

When runs effortlessly flowed from Sachin's bat, victory wasn't always on the cards for India, and that's what happened against South Africa during the 2011 World Cup. With his swashbuckling 111(101), Sachin set the stage for India's dominance and propelled the score to 296. In a game that went right down to the wire, South Africa held on to their nerves and managed to secure a narrow three-wicket win in the final over of the gripping affair.

A similar case unfolded during the 1996 World Cup when India faced a rampant Sri Lankan team, which went on to win the title. Despite the defeat, Sachin's 137* was an instant classic, considering the quality bowling attack that the Lankans possessed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)