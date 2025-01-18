New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), in Haryana's Sonipat, launched India's first-ever Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Law.

The announcement was made during a seminar on "Artificial Intelligence and Law," which brought together legal scholars, jurists, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore the evolving intersection of AI and the legal profession.

The event's Chief Guest, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, praised the initiative as a significant milestone. In his address, he emphasised that the 21st century demands embracing technology to tackle challenges while maintaining the human element at its core.

He highlighted how AI could enhance the legal field, particularly in areas such as resolving pending court cases and improving translation services, but also addressed the ethical concerns surrounding AI, urging attention to data privacy and protection.

In his address, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, Prof C. Raj Kumar, outlined five major global implications of AI on the legal field, including advancements in legal analytics, the challenge of bias and discrimination in AI systems, AI's role in cross-border dispute resolution, the need for robust cybersecurity frameworks, and the ethical dilemmas posed by AI-driven law enforcement.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring that AI does not exacerbate societal inequities, particularly by addressing the digital divide that could exclude marginalized groups.

Justice Dipankar Dutta, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, remarked that the multitude of opinions surrounding AI's impact on the legal profession makes it challenging to predict its eventual transformation of legal services.

He acknowledged that such uncertainty is typical when revolutionary technologies emerge, as they often bring profound changes. While there are varied opinions on the direction AI will take, Justice Dutta emphasized that there is no doubt AI will reshape academia, legal practice, and the delivery of justice.

Senior Advocate R Venkataramani, Attorney General for India, pointed out that the traditional relationship between law and technology must evolve to accommodate the fundamental shift that technology is undergoing.

This transformation will change how we engage with technology, moving from using it merely as a tool to actively interacting with it in increasingly complex ways.

Echoing these sentiments, Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, discussed how AI has become a global phenomenon, drawing significant legislative attention, with around 33 laws passed worldwide in 2022 alone.

While acknowledging AI's remarkable advancements, he emphasized that its limitations must be recognized, especially in legal adjudication, where human judgment is irreplaceable.

Legal decision-making is not a mechanical or purely algorithmic process, he argued; it involves nuanced understanding, empathy, and discretion, which algorithms cannot replicate. For example, judges may intervene in cases where technicalities suggest otherwise, guided by fairness and compassion--qualities that algorithms lack. This underscores the irreplaceable value of human insight in the legal system, even as AI continues to advance.

Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, addressed the future of legal professionals in an AI-driven world.

He emphasized that AI should never replace lawyers. While it can automate routine tasks, it cannot replicate the complex judgment or ethical considerations human lawyers and judges bring to the table.

AI must remain a servant, not a master, and should always be viewed as a tool that enhances human capabilities, allowing legal professionals to focus on more strategic and complex aspects of their work.

While AI presents challenges, Dr. Singhvi affirmed these are not insurmountable. By fostering transparency, addressing bias, and implementing robust regulations, AI can be integrated into the legal system as a complementary tool, ultimately advancing justice. (ANI)

