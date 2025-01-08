New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): As the historic Maha Kumbh is set to unfold from January 13 in Prayagraj, Union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Ayush on the preparations for the Ayush initiatives at the event.

As per the Ministry of AYUSH, the Minister expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing efforts and congratulated the team for their commitment to enriching the experience of the devotees attending the mega event.

While reviewing the preparations, the Minister said, "The Maha Kumbh is not just a gathering of millions of devotees; it is a sacred confluence of spirituality, culture, and wellness. As we approach this historic event, we are reminded of its global significance. This event is an opportunity to showcase the power of traditional Ayush systems in health, and it is our privilege to integrate these practices into daily life to enrich the experience of the devotees."

While highlighting the key Ayush arrangements, Prataprao Jadhav asserted that the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with the state government has dedicated immense efforts to ensure that Maha Kumbh 2025 offers a holistic experience to the devotees attending the historic congregation.

"I congratulate the Ayush team for such detailed preparations to make the experience of Mahakumbh unforgettable for all with onsite healthcare services," he said.

While elaborating on the Ayush offerings for devotees at Maha Kumbh 2025, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush stated, "We have arranged services like 24/7 Ayush Multi-OPD clinics, mobile healthcare units, free distribution of Ayush medicines, and yoga camps, at the Maha Kumbh for all visitors. For public awareness, information about these facilities is also being shared through popular media platforms including social media."

It is noted that the Maha Kumbh 2025 is anticipated to be a historic event, equipped with Ayush systems, being seamlessly integrated to complement the health and wellness experience for millions of pilgrims attending this global gathering.

During the meeting, it was informed by the concerned officials that key Ayush initiatives have been planned for Maha Kumbh 2025 including Round-the-Clock Ayush Multi-OPD Clinics, special Yoga camps, Medicinal Plant Exhibits and Mobile Ayush Clinics. (ANI)

