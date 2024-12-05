Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse arrived in Mumbai for the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.

Union MoS stated that it is "big day" for Maharashtra as Mahayuti government came to power in state.

"This is a big day for our workers as well as the people of Maharashtra because Mahayuti Government has come to power in the state. Devendra Fadnavis is going to become the CM today. So, I feel there is great enthusiasm among people and workers today...I too have been very excited for the last 4-5 days because this is our home state..," she said.

Meanwhile, preparation for swearing-in ceremony is going in full swing in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. The posters of Maharashtra CM-designate Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar covered the area around Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday.

Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, are also likely be sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The oath-taking ceremony will see the participation of several NDA chief ministers and leaders. Ending the long-drawn suspense over who would get the top job, Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake their claim to form the Mahayuti government.

It will be Fadnavis' third term in the top post after being unanimously elected as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party on Wednesday.

At the legislature party meeting held in Vidhan Bhawan, former Gujarat CM and BJP's central observer Vijay Rupani announced that Fadnavis has been unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader.

The decision came after days of speculation and political manoeuvring as Eknath Shinde wanted to become the chief minister of Maharashtra. However, the BJP, refused to budge and later, Shinde said he would back the PM Modi's pick. (ANI)

