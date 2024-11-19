Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) Over 30 per cent of the candidates contesting the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday have criminal cases against them while 48 per cent are crorepati, according to a report.

The bypolls will be held at Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Majhawan in Mirzapur, Sisamau in Kanpur city, Khair in Aligarh, Phulpur in Prayagraj, and Kundarki in Moradabad on November 20.

The findings have been shared in a report by NGOs UP Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) after analysis of criminal background, financial, education, gender and other details of all 90 candidates in the fray.

According to the report, out of 90 candidates analyzed, 29 (32 per cent) have declared "criminal cases" while 24 (27 per cent) have declared "serious criminal cases" against themselves. The report includes the 25 Independent candidates as well as those backed by regional and national parties.

In terms of financial background, out of the 90 candidates, 43 (48 per cent) are crorepatis and the average of assets per candidate contesting in the UP Assembly bye elections is Rs 3.76 crore, the report showed.

The richest candidate in the fray is BJP's Shuchismita Maurya (Majhwan) with assets worth over Rs 50 crore to her name, followed by SP's Sumbul Rana (Meerapur) who has over Rs 40 crore and SP's Singh Raj Jatav (Ghaziabad) with Rs 28 crore, it added.

The poorest three in the fray are Independent candidates. Rupesh Chandra (Ghaziabad) has total assets worth Rs 18,000 followed by Reeta Vishwakarma and Gayatri, both of whom are contesting from Phulpur and have Rs 27,000 each to their names, the report showed.

In terms of education, 33 (37 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard while 49 (54 per cent) candidates are graduates or above.

One candidate is diploma holder, five candidates have declared themselves to be just literate and two candidates are Illiterate, the report showed.

Further, the report stated that 36 (40 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 44 (49 per cent) between 41 to 60 years. There are 10 (11 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 70 years.

The votes across the nine seats will be polled on Wednesday. The counting is scheduled for Saturday.

