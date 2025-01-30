Sitapur (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) Congress MP Rakesh Rathore was arrested from his residence here in a rape case on Thursday, a day after the Allahabad High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Rathore was addressing a press conference when Kotwali Nagar police reached his residence to take him into custody.

An FIR was lodged against Rathore on January 17 on a complaint by a woman who accused him of repeatedly raping her over four years after promising to marry her.

Authorities are continuing their probe into the matter.

